The Department of Energy (DOE) has secured a recommendation to maintain its ISO 9001:2015 certification and expand its quality management coverage following an external audit conducted from 10 to 12 November 2026.

The assessment, carried out by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc., recommended extending the system to more frontline and regulatory services involving consumers, businesses and investors.

These include the registration of electric vehicle charging station providers, fuel economy labeling, certification of energy managers and auditors, appliance energy labeling, and energy audit services.

Also read RE projects account for 79% of BOI investment approvals

The expanded coverage will also include energy and fuel testing laboratories, energy statistics, investment assistance, permitting and regulatory functions across the DOE's central and regional offices.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the move reinforces the department's commitment to accountable and consistent public service.

“Good governance must be reflected in the quality of services we deliver. Every process must be clear, every transaction accountable, and every service carried out with consistency and professionalism. These are the standards we expect across the Department,” Garin said.