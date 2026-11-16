The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is looking into placing the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 under a public-private partnership (PPP). DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said PPP scheme would enable the two railway systems to have better maintenance and improved operations.

The government is seeking to accelerate private investment in infrastructure by addressing procurement bottlenecks that could delay approved public-private partnership (PPP) projects from reaching the market and moving into implementation.

The PPP Center said Monday it is strengthening the procurement capabilities of national and local government agencies to help translate approved projects into competitive bidding opportunities, attract private capital and speed up infrastructure delivery.

The initiative seeks to improve agencies’ readiness to bring projects to market, where investors assess their commercial viability and compete for long-term contracts.

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PPP Center Legal Service Assistant Director Princess May Butron-Necesito said project approval alone does not guarantee implementation, as procurement remains a critical stage in determining whether projects can successfully move forward.

“This training is designed to strengthen the capacities of our implementing agencies with PPP projects preparing for or under the procurement stage.

While the successful development and approval of a PPP project are significant milestones, the procurement stage is where projects are tested in the market and where critical decisions are made that can determine their long-term success,” Butron-Necesito said.

The PPP Center recently trained more than 37 representatives from national and local government agencies to strengthen competitive bidding, financial proposal evaluation, and contract approval procedures.

The two-day course focused on improving the capabilities of Pre-qualification Bids and Awards Committees responsible for overseeing PPP procurement.

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Participants included representatives from the local governments of Antipolo, Caloocan, Baguio, Solana, Cagayan, and Oriental Mindoro.

National agencies represented included the Department of Education, Philippine Ports Authority, Philippine Statistics Authority, Bureau of Customs, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp., and the University of the Philippines System.

The training covered competitive bidding, comparative challenges, qualification requirements, financial proposal evaluation, contract approvals, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

PPP Center Legal Service Director Lester Añonuevo emphasized the importance of transparent and competitive procurement in advancing projects toward implementation.

“We hope that these lecture-discussions have equipped you with the knowledge and confidence to effectively perform your roles and responsibilities and to contribute meaningfully to the successful completion of the procurement process for your respective PPP projects,” Añonuevo said.