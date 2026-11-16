THE friction between Semirara Mining and Power Corporation and the Department of Energy centers on the expiration of Coal Operating Contract No. 5 on 14 July 2027, and the DoE's decision to auction the country's largest coal reserve rather than granting SMPC's request for a 13-year extension.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has expanded the conditions for Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) to participate in the auction of the country’s largest coal mine, requiring the incumbent operator to surrender additional assets, including its power plant and pier, to the government.

The new requirements cover not only the company’s mining equipment, hundreds of trucks and proprietary know-how, but also other assets tied to its operations.

SMPC said its affiliate companies must likewise waive their legal and constitutional rights, including the right to question any part of the bidding process before the courts.

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In a statement, SMPC described the provisions as confiscatory and illegal, claiming they could discourage the company from joining the auction and undermine investor confidence in the Philippines.

“The DOE is embarrassing the PBBM administration on the world stage. It is sabotaging the government efforts to attract investors. Why would an investor invest here when our neighbors offer better? In this environment, Pax Silica could be aborted in the womb,” the company said.

SMPC said the auction covers 10 coal blocks, not its corporate assets. It added that it had previously responded to DOE requests for an inventory of its assets, explaining that the list should not be disclosed to competing bidders. The company reiterated its position during the 13 November 2026 pre-bid conference.

The company also questioned the requirements under Presidential Decree No. 972, which it said allows SMPC to remove its assets within one year after its coal contract expires in July 2027. Only assets not removed within that period would become government property.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Corp. has positioned four subsidiaries—Malita Power Inc., Limay Power Inc., SMC Powergen Inc. and San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.—to prepare for the auction. The companies were among prospective bidders that sought clarification during the pre-bid conference.