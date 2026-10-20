Woman convicted of online child sexual exploitation

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said a woman accused of online sexual exploitation of children (OSAEC) was convicted on three counts after pleading guilty to exploiting a minor to produce online child sexual abuse material in exchange for money from foreign clients.

The conviction forms part of the DOJ's efforts to strengthen child protection amid evolving threats and forms of abuse.

The case stemmed from an international referral by the Australian Federal Police through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC).

The referral led to an entrapment and rescue operation on February 12, 2026, in Payatas, Quezon City, where authorities rescued the child.

The accused was originally charged with qualified trafficking and violations of Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

The court sentenced her to five years to seven years and four months in prison for each of the three counts, with the sentences to be served successively and without probation.

The DOJ said the plea bargain agreement spared the minor victim from the additional trauma of having to testify during a trial.

Records showed that the operation was jointly conducted by the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center-Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (PNP-WCPC-ATIPD), the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group and the Quezon City Social Services Development Department.

The accused pleaded guilty and was subsequently convicted of three counts of violating Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The DOJ commended the prosecutors who handled the case, including Assistant State Prosecutors Criselda B. Teoxon-Yanga and Gino Angelo P. Yanga, and Prosecution Attorney Joann Ross C. Evangelista, along with law enforcement and social welfare authorities, for their coordinated efforts in rescuing the child and securing the conviction.