BuCor transfers 500 PDLs from Bilibid to Palawan to ease congestion

At least 500 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City were transferred to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan on Sunday.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) safely transferred at least 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan on Sunday as part of the government's continuing efforts to decongest the country's largest correctional facility.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the latest transfer is also part of preparations for the planned closure of the NBP, which has long faced overcrowding and other operational challenges.

He said the relocated PDLs will continue serving their sentences under appropriate security and rehabilitation programs at Iwahig.

NBP Senior Superintendent Gary Garcia said the latest transfer brings the total number of PDLs relocated from the NBP to various operating prison and penal farms (OPPFs) this year to 2,246. The total number of transferred PDLs has exceeded 17,000 since Catapang assumed office in 2022.

Garcia said the relocation was conducted in accordance with established procedures, with security personnel overseeing the safe transport and orderly reception of the PDLs in Palawan.

Catapang said the initiative aims to enhance security and ensure more effective delivery of basic services by distributing the inmate population among facilities with available capacity.

The transfers are part of a broader strategy to improve prison administration, ease congestion, and provide PDLs with better living conditions and access to rehabilitation, livelihood, and reintegration programs, Catapang added.

BuCor officials emphasized that the decongestion initiative will continue as the agency works toward the eventual closure and replacement of the NBP facility.