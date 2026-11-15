Belmonte orders midnight closure of bars, other establishments in QC during ASEAN Summit
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte signed Executive Order No. 42 which required establishments covered by the city’s SAFE Seal Ordinance to close by midnight for ASEAN Summit 2026 hosted by the Philippines.
The city government reported Sunday evening that it is imposing a mandatory midnight closing time on bars and several other covered businesses from 15 to 21 November as part of its heightened security measures for the international gathering.
The order, however, is subject to specified exemptions, noting that hotels, resorts, apartelles, tourist inns, motels, pension houses, homestays, and condominiums may continue their accommodation operations beyond midnight.
Meanwhile, karaoke venues, spas, massage parlors, internet cafés, restaurants, resto-bars, drinking lounges, and similar venues within these properties must still close by midnight.
"Fast-food chains and convenience stores that operate 24/7 are also exempt from the closing requirement," the city government noted.
The city government warned that covered establishments must comply with the city’s CCTV ordinance by maintaining CCTV systems and retaining recordings for at least one year from the date they were made.
The QC Business Permits and Licensing Department will lead implementation in coordination with the Department of Public Order and Security and the Quezon City Police District.