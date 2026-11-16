Legal, academic groups welcome Cordoba’s Supreme Court appointment

Legal organizations, public sector advocates, and members of the academic community have expressed strong support following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s appointment of Commission on Audit (COA) Chairperson Gamaliel Asis Cordoba as the 196th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

Cordoba, who will take his oath following the retirement of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, makes history as the first sitting COA chairperson to be appointed to the high tribunal.

Industry and legal groups noted that Cordoba brings decades of specialized expertise in regulatory law, telecommunications, and public accountability to the bench.

The Telecommunications and Broadcast Attorneys of the Philippines (Telebap) praised the appointment, highlighting his extensive track record in public service and regulatory governance as a vital asset to the judiciary.

Members of the legal profession and the Ateneo de Manila University community, including fellow alumni and members of the Fraternal Order of Utopia, likewise extended their congratulations, citing his integrity and commitment to the rule of law.

Advocates for good governance and the working class also welcomed his elevation, expressing confidence that his background in auditing and public administration will strengthen transparency and fairness in judicial decision-making.