Scenes of a chaotic dispersal and nine arrests as progressive groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan attempt to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center before being violently dispersed by the Philippine National Police in Manila, on November 15. Before the march, BAYAN rallyists reported harassment as fart bombs, alleged feces, and urine littered Liwasang Bonifacio, which they suspect was a deliberate attempt to “sabotage” their protest. Protesters were also doused with foul-smelling water during the dispersal along Taft Avenue. The protest was part of a series of actions opposing US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the ongoing ASEAN Summit. l

The arrest of the individuals who participated in the protest actions during the ASEAN Summit was not violent, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), stressing that they werely enforcing the law.

"It was not violent. We simply enforced the law. We observed maximum tolerance, and as much as possible, our police force exercised restraint," NCRPO Public Information Office chief Police Major Hazel Asilo said in a radio interview.

More than 200 protesters were arrested in Sucat, Parañaque, during a protest caravan and were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

"Right now, we are continuously conducting their booking, including the procedures before they undergo inquest. Around 211 protesters are currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa," Asilo said.

"So, we will check with the court whether we need to bring them in or if the inquest proceedings will be conducted online," she added.

Meanwhile, NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano drew a hard line against individuals who intend to exploit the country's hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit to commit unlawful acts, disrupt public order, or endanger the safety of others.

The warning comes amid protest actions in Metro Manila, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals in front of the University of Makati in Taguig City on 13 November; eight individuals at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on 15 November; and more than 200 individuals in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on the same day.

Abrahano stressed that while the NCRPO respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, no one should mistake this protection as a license to break the law, provoke violence, or obstruct legitimate police operations.

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"Let me be clear: we will not tolerate anyone who deliberately violates the law, resorts to violence, or puts public safety at risk. The Philippines is hosting a major international event, and we have a responsibility to ensure that Metro Manila remains safe and orderly. We will not allow anyone to undermine that responsibility," PBGen Abrahano said.

He disclosed that 15 police officers sustained injuries during altercations and instances of active resistance at Liwasang Bonifacio. All injured personnel received medical attention and have since returned to duty.

"Our police officers are performing a critical responsibility under demanding conditions. They are expected to exercise maximum restraint and professionalism, but violence against them will not be taken lightly. Anyone who assaults police personnel or obstructs their lawful duties must be prepared to face the consequences under the law," Abrahano warned.

The NCRPO chief directed all five police district directors to maintain operational discipline, ensure that police interventions and arrests are supported by lawful grounds, and respect the rights of individuals throughout the enforcement process.

He emphasized that NCRPO personnel will remain vigilant and decisive in responding to any act that threatens public safety, while ensuring that peaceful protesters are allowed to exercise their constitutional rights.