The two Filipina back to back title holders of Miss Grand International, CJ Opiaza and Emma Tiglao

Two Filipina beauty queens are set to take center stage once again as CJ Opiaza and Emma Mary Tiglao have been named among the official hosts of the second edition of Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars.

The grand coronation night is scheduled for December 12, 2026, at MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Opiaza, Miss Grand International 2024, and Tiglao, Miss Grand International 2025, will share hosting duties with Peru’s Luciana Fuster, Miss Grand International 2023, and Tanzania’s Jihan Dimack, the reigning Miss Grand International 2026.

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The event will bring together four generations of MGI queens in a celebration of beauty, confidence, and international pageantry.

The organization described the occasion as “A remarkable reunion of Miss Grand International queens, bringing elegance, charisma, and their own unforgettable presence to one of the most prestigious nights of the competition.”

Opiaza and Tiglao previously made history by securing consecutive MGI titles for the Philippines, marking the first back-to-back victory for a country in the pageant’s history.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will also have a strong presence in the competition, with Michelle Marquez Dee, Alexie Mae Brooks, and Anne Patricia Lorenzo Diaz among the confirmed candidates.

MGI All Stars brings together former beauty queens and national titleholders for another opportunity to compete on the international stage.

The inaugural edition, held in May 2026, crowned Colombia’s Vanessa Pulgarin as its first winner.