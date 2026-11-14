A Chinese fugitive wanted for fraud in South Korea was arrested during an operation in Angeles City, Pampanga, on 13 November 2026.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Angeles City Field Unit apprehended the foreign national in Barangay Sto. Domingo by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court, Republic of Korea, in connection with a fraud case.

Verification with the Bureau of Immigration further established that the arrested Chinese national had been overstaying in the Philippines since his authorized stay expired on 1 December 2014. He is currently under the custody of the arresting unit.

Nartatez emphasized the importance of pursuing wanted individuals, including foreign nationals sought by authorities in other countries, to prevent the Philippines from becoming a refuge for fugitives.

"Every arrest backed by a valid warrant reinforces accountability and demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law," PGEN Nartatez said.

"Hindi dapat maging kanlungan ng mga umiiwas sa batas ang ating bansa. Paiigtingin natin ang pagpapatupad ng batas laban sa mga wanted na indibidwal," he added.

The arrest reflects the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which strengthens efforts to track down wanted individuals and address criminal activities that cross national borders.