P7.8M illicit cigarettes seized in Lanao Del Sur

Some 195 cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes worth P7.8-million were seized by authorities during an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation at Barangay Mapantao in the town of Picong, Lanao del Sur on 13 November 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR), the operation was conducted by joint personnel of Picong Municipal Police Station together with the Regional Intelligence Division–PRO BAR Regional Intelligence and Assessment Team as the lead unit, Tactical Support Company - Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A, and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company- Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office.

Acting on intelligence information regarding the presence of unidentified individuals allegedly engaged in loading suspected smuggled cigarettes at a warehouse in the area, the operating personnel immediately proceeded to the location to verify the report. However, upon noticing the approaching police personnel, the alleged suspects fled toward an unknown direction, leaving behind the cigarettes and abandoning their loading activity.

The operating team secured the area and recovered a total of 195 cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes, consisting of the following: 48 cases of Cannon Menthol cigarettes; 10 cases of San Marino Gold cigarettes; 22 cases of Fortune cigarettes; 58 cases of Platinum Seven cigarettes; 19 cases of Fort cigarettes; and 38 cases of Commando cigarettes.

The confiscated items, with an estimated total market value of P7,800,000.00, are currently under the temporary custody of Picong MPS for proper documentation and inventory prior to their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Christopher M Abecia, Regional Director of PRO BAR, commended the operating personnel for their prompt response, effective coordination, and successful conduct of the intelligence-driven operation.