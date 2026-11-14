Bea Millan-Windorski shines in Miss Universe 2026 swimsuit show

Bea Millan-Windorski sizzles at the Miss Universe fashion show in Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski made a striking impression as she confidently took the runway during the swimsuit fashion show of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

The Filipina beauty queen showcased her poise, elegance and commanding stage presence, delivering a confident walk that highlighted her runway skills and charisma.

With every stride, Bea exuded confidence and sophistication, bringing her signature flair to the international stage.

As the competition heats up, Bea continues to proudly carry the Philippine flag, keeping Filipino pageant fans excited and hopeful for another Miss Universe crown.