Chloe San Jose unfazed by bashers, focuses on life with Carlos Yulo

Social media personality Chloe San Jose is choosing to rise above online negativity, declaring that harsh comments and public criticism have no power to disrupt her happiness, lifestyle, or future with her fiancé, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

During her appearance on GMA Network's “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Chloe spoke candidly about dealing with bashers and how she has learned to protect her peace despite being constantly subjected to public scrutiny.

Rather than allowing negative opinions to dictate her decisions, Chloe emphasized that she and Carlos remain focused on their personal lives and respective careers.

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"It doesn't affect the way I live, the lifestyle I get to live, of course, with my fiancé now. You know, it doesn't affect ‘yung career ni Caloy, ‘yung career ko,” she said.

Chloe also made it clear that she refuses to let online criticism overshadow their achievements or discourage them from pursuing their goals.

"We're still here and still fighting. So I don't think I have to be affected with what people have to say,” she added.

Her remarks reflect her determination to remain confident and resilient despite the controversies and criticisms that have surrounded her relationship with the Filipino gymnastics champion.

Chloe and Carlos, whose relationship has frequently attracted public attention, took another significant step in their love story when they got engaged in December 2025. However, the couple kept the milestone private for several months before officially announcing their engagement in September 2026.

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As they prepare for their future together, Chloe appears more determined than ever to prioritize their happiness rather than seek approval from strangers on social media.