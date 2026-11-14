Bea Millan-Windorski reportedly back in Miss Universe swimsuit lineup

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski is reportedly back in the lineup for the Miss Universe Swimsuit Fashion Show in Puerto Rico after initially being left out of the event.

The Filipina beauty queen is now expected to grace the runway alongside representatives from France and Venezuela, following reports that she would miss the show because of a scheduled exclusive photoshoot for Orza Luxury Swimwear Paris.

The latest development comes amid strong reactions from pageant fans who questioned the absence of several crowd favorites from the original lineup.

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Although it remains unclear whether the public backlash influenced the reported changes, Filipino supporters have welcomed the possibility of seeing Millan-Windorski showcase her confidence and runway skills.

With the Miss Universe 2026 competition heating up, all eyes are once again on the Philippine representative as she continues her quest for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.