Manila will host the second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (GMC-EVAC) on 18 and 19 November 2026, bringing together government leaders and international organizations to strengthen efforts to protect children from abuse and violence.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced that the Philippines will host the two-day gathering in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The conference aims to strengthen international cooperation and advance efforts to prevent violence against children in homes, schools, communities and online.

“Every child deserves to grow up safe, loved, and free from violence,” the DOH said.

“Yet, millions of children continue to experience violence in places where they should feel safest, including their homes, schools, communities, and online,” it added.

The department emphasized the importance of bringing together government officials and international partners to address violence against children and strengthen measures to protect their rights and welfare.

The Manila gathering follows the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, held in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2024.

The first conference drew representatives from 109 member states, along with civil society leaders, to discuss strategies and commitments to prevent and respond to violence against children.