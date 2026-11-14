BAGUIO CITY— Seven individuals, including two minors, were rushed to the hospital after the vehicle they were riding fell in Barangay Salud Mitra, Baguio City, on 14 November 2026.

According to the driver's wife, nine people were on board and were on their way back to their hotel when the accident occurred. The vehicle was ascending the road from its parking area when it stalled and rolled backward.

Because there were no barriers installed along the roadside, the vehicle fell straight down.