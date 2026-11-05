

The countdown to the 64th Miss International Beauty Pageant is underway, with the prestigious international competition set to culminate on 25 November 2026, at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Representatives from different countries will gather in Japan for a series of activities beginning November 11, when the delegates arrive, leading up to the much-anticipated coronation night.

According to the official schedule of activities, the opening ceremony will take place on November 13, followed by the National Costume Show on November 14. From November 15 to 21, the candidates will embark on a Japan tour, offering them an opportunity to experience the country’s culture and attractions.

Also read SHOW Miss Universe 2026 unveils exciting lineup of events leading to grand coronation The countdown to the 75th Miss Universe pageant has officially begun as Puerto Rico prepares to welcome beauty queens from around the world…

The competition will continue with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Presentation on November 22 and the Preliminary Evaluation on November 23, before the final gala on November 25.

Representing the Philippines is Katrina Anne Johnson, the country’s delegate through Binibining Pilipinas International 2025. She will compete against candidates from around the world, hoping to bring home another international crown for the Philippines.

Reigning Miss International Catalina Duque Abreu of Colombia will have the honor of crowning her successor, marking the end of her reign.