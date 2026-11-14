2 dead, 2 hurt in Masbate City blast

The Masbate Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team conducted initial sniffing operations with its canine unit but did not find the cause of the explosion. Initial assessment also revealed no apparent presence of explosive components at the scene, the Masbate provincial police said.

UNKNOWN ORIGIN. Police conduct initial investigation at the commercial building where an explosion of still unknown origin caused the death of two people in Barangay Pating, Masbate City on Saturday, 14 November.

NAGA CITY – Two died and two others were wounded in an explosion of still unknown cause and origin in Masbate City in Masbate province on Saturday, 14 November.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol said the Masbate provincial and City police are investigating a reported explosion incident that occurred at 2:35 p.m. in front of the Liberty Commercial Center (LCC) Market and Department Store along Tara Street in Barangay Pating.

Initial report from Masbate provincial police said two people died on the spot. The two wounded victims were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

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The Masbate Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team conducted initial sniffing operations with its canine unit but did not find the cause of the explosion. Initial assessment also revealed no apparent presence of explosive components at the scene, the Masbate provincial police said.

“However, authorities emphasized that these initial findings are not yet conclusive as to the nature and cause of the incident,” the statement said.

Investigation and a comprehensive post-blast examination continues to determine possible origin and cause of the explosion. Police are interviewing witnesses and coordinating with nearby establishments to secure and review available closed-circuit television footage that may help establish the sequence of events before, during, and after the incident.