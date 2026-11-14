The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) against a teenage rider after he was spotted performing a dangerous motorcycle stunt on a public road in a viral video.

“Based on the video shared on the Facebook page ‘Warrior KIDS 2.0,’ which served as the basis for the agency’s immediate action, the rider was seen lifting the front wheel of his motorcycle while traveling on a public road,” the LTO said.

“It was also observed that he was wearing only slippers and was not wearing a standard motorcycle helmet while driving, both of which constitute violations of existing traffic laws and regulations,” it added.

In a Show Cause Order issued on 13 November, the LTO directed the registered owner and designated rider to appear before the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on 24 November 2026 to attend a hearing and submit a sworn statement or explanation, along with relevant supporting documents, regarding the incident.

The possible violations that may be charged against the rider include reckless driving, failure to use a mandatory motorcycle helmet, and wearing slippers while operating a motorcycle on the road.

The LTO said the rider may also be declared an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which could serve as grounds for the suspension or revocation of his driver's license.