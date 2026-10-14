A new generation of beauty queens is ready to conquer the international pageant stage as Mutya ng Pilipinas crowned its latest titleholders during the 58th Mutya ng Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night.

The prestigious national pageant celebrated Filipino beauty, elegance, and cultural pride as candidates representing different provinces, cities, and overseas communities competed for coveted crowns and the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international competitions.

Among the major winners was Josiela Lagrimas of Laoang, Northern Samar, who captured the Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2026 title.

Lagrimas will carry the Philippine flag at the Miss Intercontinental competition, joining the country’s roster of beauty queens seeking international recognition.

Another international crown went to Lyra Punsalan of Davao del Norte, who was named Miss Global Universe Philippines 2027.

Meanwhile, Jessica Deladia of Tacloban City secured the Miss Polo Universe Philippines 2027 title, earning the opportunity to represent the country in the international competition.

The pageant also recognized promising talents in the modeling industry.

Ciely Ann Ycoy of California was crowned Top Model of the World Philippines 2027, while Lisa Marie Craven of Parañaque City received the World Top Model Philippines 2026 title.

Their victories open new opportunities to showcase Filipino talent, confidence, and sophistication on the global fashion and pageant stage.

Beyond the international titles, the competition also honored candidates who distinguished themselves through their representation of different communities.

Natalie Reyes of the United Arab Emirates was named Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Overseas Communities, recognizing the participation of Filipinas representing communities beyond the country’s borders.

Iris Oresca of Camarines Sur received the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Charity title, highlighting the pageant’s continuing emphasis on beauty with a meaningful purpose.

Regional crowns were also awarded to three candidates.

Maureen Mungcal of Pampanga emerged as Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Luzon, while Patricia Dueñas of Cebu earned the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Visayas title.

Claire Cacal of Pangasinan was announced as Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Mindanao.

The crowning of the new queens marks another chapter in the long-running pageant’s commitment to providing Filipinas with opportunities to pursue international recognition while celebrating their individual achievements and aspirations.

With their respective titles secured, the winners now begin their journeys as ambassadors of Filipino beauty and excellence.

List of announced Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 winners

International titles

Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2026: Josiela Lagrimas — Laoang, Northern Samar

Miss Global Universe Philippines 2027: Lyra Punsalan — Davao del Norte

Miss Polo Universe Philippines 2027: Jessica Deladia — Tacloban City

Top Model of the World Philippines 2027: Ciely Ann Ycoy — California

World Top Model Philippines 2026: Lisa Marie Craven — Parañaque City

Special titles

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Overseas Communities: Natalie Reyes — United Arab Emirates

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Charity: Iris Oresca — Camarines Sur

Regional titleholders

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Luzon: Maureen Mungcal — Pampanga

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Visayas: Patricia Dueñas — Cebu

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Mindanao: Claire Cacal — Pangasinan

The newly crowned queens now carry the responsibility of upholding the Mutya ng Pilipinas legacy as they prepare for the next chapters of their respective pageant journeys.