Bishop Abel Apigo of Mati is set to be installed as the new archbishop of Davao on 14 January 2027 at the San Pedro Metropolitan Cathedral in Davao City.

Fr. Jaime Gamboa, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Davao, announced the installation schedule and invited the faithful to attend the ceremony to welcome their new archbishop.

The announcement followed the Vatican's confirmation on 9 November 2026 that Pope Leo XIV had appointed Apigo to lead the archdiocese.

Apigo, 58, will succeed Archbishop Romulo Valles, who retired after reaching the customary retirement age of 75 in July.

Valles has led the Archdiocese of Davao since 2012. He previously served as president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) from December 2017 to November 2021.

Before his appointment to Davao, Valles served as bishop of Kidapawan from 1997 to 2006 and archbishop of Zamboanga from 2006 to 2012.

From Mati to Davao

Born in 1968 in Calinan, Davao City, Apigo has served as bishop of Mati since 2018.

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He studied philosophy at Saint Francis Xavier College Seminary and theology at Saint Francis Xavier Major Seminary, both in Davao City.

He later earned a licentiate in Church history from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

Apigo was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Davao in 1994.

Before becoming a bishop, he held several pastoral and academic positions, including parish vicar at San Pedro Cathedral and episcopal vicar for the clergy of the Archdiocese of Davao.

He also served as professor, coordinator, vice rector, dean and rector of Saint Francis Xavier Major Regional Seminary.

His installation in January will mark his return to the archdiocese where he was ordained and previously served in various pastoral and administrative roles.