Five Aeta community centers in the provinces of Tarlac and Pampanga will have free fiber internet service, providing connectivity that they can use in supporting activities related to education, access to information and livelihood.

The said endeavor is thru the three year partnership between the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

The agreement covers five Family Care Centers in Mabalacat City and Bamban, providing each facility with a free Fiber X 2500 internet account.

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The beneficiary centers are located in Sitio Calapi and Marcos in Mabalacat, and Sitio Burog, San Vicente and Sto. Niño in Bamban.

CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera said connectivity should contribute to people's well-being and community progress.

"When we have this, it should improve our well-being, it should increase connectivity, it should bring progress," Devanadera said.

For Converge Founder and CEO Dennis Anthony H. Uy, extending internet access to communities with limited connectivity is part of ensuring that more people benefit from technological development.

"Progress must include everyone," Uy said.

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He added that internet connectivity involves more than access to the service, citing its role in providing people with access to information, education and livelihood opportunities.

The five centers form part of CDC's community programs for Aeta families. They serve as venues for activities addressing education and livelihood needs and for coordination with development partners and Clark locators.