Offices of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in Metro Manila will be closed from 16 to 18 November 2026 following the declaration of special nonworking days for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

PhilHealth announced that its offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) would suspend operations for three days in compliance with Malacañang's declaration.

However, the state health insurer assured members that its hotlines and callback service would remain operational throughout the suspension.

“Gayunman, mananatiling bukas ang aming mga Hotlines at Callback Channel 24/7 para sagutin ang inyong mga katanungan,” PhilHealth said.

Malacañang issued Proclamation No. 1447 in September, declaring 16 to 18 November as special nonworking days in Metro Manila.

The proclamation aims to ease traffic congestion and strengthen security arrangements as the Philippines hosts regional leaders and delegates for the ASEAN summit and related meetings.

Several ASEAN-related activities are also scheduled during the three-day period, including the 16th ASEAN Maritime Forum on 17 November and the 14th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum on 18 November.

PhilHealth members requiring assistance during the office closures may continue to use the agency's hotlines and callback service.