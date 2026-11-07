PNP records eight cybercrime convictions, 144 referred cases in October

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said on Saturday that the PNP’s sustained efforts to address cybercrime resulted in eight convictions in cybercrime cases and 144 referred cases involving various online offenses in October 2026.

Nartatez said the eight convictions demonstrate progress in the investigation and prosecution of cybercrime cases, involving offenses related to professional regulation, online financial transactions and the regulation of certain products, among others.

Meanwhile, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) recorded 144 referred cases during the same period. Online libel accounted for the highest number, with 34 cases, followed by estafa with 25 cases. Another 14 cases involved complaints combining online libel and unjust vexation.

These figures reflect the range of complaints brought to the attention of authorities, particularly those involving online disputes, fraudulent transactions and the misuse of digital platforms.

Nartatez encouraged the public to remain vigilant online and assured them that the PNP would continue assisting those who report cybercrime incidents.

“Mas nagiging ligtas ang online community kapag alam ng bawat isa kung paano mag-ingat at kung saan hihingi ng tulong kung kinakailangan. We encourage everyone to use the internet responsibly, verify information before sharing, and report suspicious activities. The PNP is here to help, and we will continue working to make the online space safer for everyone,” Nartatez said.

He also urged the public to exercise caution when engaging in online transactions, protect personal information, verify suspicious messages and offers, and promptly report suspected cybercrime incidents to the proper authorities.

The PNP’s continuing cybercrime initiatives are aligned with its Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes responsive, intelligence-driven and effective police action.

These efforts also support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s broader call for a safer and more secure digital environment for Filipinos.

As cyber-related offenses continue to evolve, Nartatez said the PNP would strengthen its investigative capabilities, coordination and public awareness initiatives to help protect individuals and communities from online threats.