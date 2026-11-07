American national wanted in seven VAWC cases arrested in Cebu

An American national wanted in connection with seven counts of alleged violations of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 (Republic Act No. 9262) was arrested by police in Argao, Cebu, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported over the weekend.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said personnel of the Argao Municipal Police Station, under the Cebu Police Provincial Office, served the warrant of arrest against the 39-year-old American on 5 November 2026 in Barangay Poblacion, Argao, Cebu.

The accused faces seven counts under RA 9262, with recommended bail set at P366,000. He remains in police custody pending the appropriate legal proceedings.

Nartatez stressed that the PNP takes seriously its responsibility to implement court orders and ensure that cases are addressed through proper legal channels.

“Ang mahalaga, ginagawa natin ang ating tungkulin nang tama at naaayon sa batas. When the courts issue a warrant, we have the responsibility to implement it, whether the person involved is a Filipino or a foreign national. At the same time, we make sure that the rights of the accused are respected throughout the process,” the PNP chief said.

The operation, he added, reflects the PNP’s sustained efforts to implement outstanding warrants as part of its broader campaign to strengthen police accountability and operational effectiveness.

The initiative is aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes purposeful, coordinated and results-oriented law enforcement.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, the PNP said it would continue working with the courts and other concerned agencies to ensure that law enforcement actions are carried out with professionalism, fairness and respect for due process.