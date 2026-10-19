Most-wanted fugitive arrested at NAIA

A 42-year-old man who is wanted for an alleged violation of anti-violence against women and children law was arrested upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on October 18, 2026.

The accused was apprehended by joint personnel of the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The arrest was carried out following coordination between NAIA Police Station 1 and CIDG Regional Field Unit 4A (CALABARZON), after verification confirmed an existing and unserved warrant of arrest against the inbound passenger arriving from Seattle, USA.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Rosario, Batangas, for an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.