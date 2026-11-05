PNP vows sustained campaign against communist groups

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Thursday vowed to sustain the police force's campaign against communist groups and prevent them from regaining ground, particularly in far-flung communities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over the 10th Executive Committee Meeting of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on 4 November, which was attended by Nartatez and other key security officials.

The meeting focused on reviewing government initiatives to strengthen peace and stability in communities, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP remains committed to staying ahead of armed groups by adapting its strategies to their evolving methods.

“As the methods of rebel and terrorist groups continue to evolve, we also ensure that our efforts are at pace and can respond to the current security challenges,” Nartatez said.

“We want to sustain our gains when it comes to addressing threats from armed groups in order for all our kababayan in far-flung area to be free from security threats and eventually for them to fully experience the peace and development that they deserve,” he added.

Police forces continue to coordinate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in conducting operations against communist groups in areas where their presence has been monitored.

Nartatez said the campaign against insurgency must be sustained to prevent communist groups from regrouping and regaining ground in communities where their presence has already been suppressed.

He said PNP personnel have been pursuing group leaders and members through ongoing operations and the implementation of arrest warrants in coordination with the AFP.

Nartatez also underscored the importance of maximizing modern technology to detect and counter the groups' online activities, particularly recruitment and terrorism financing schemes.