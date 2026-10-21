The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed Wednesday to intensify intelligence-driven operations and cross-border cooperation to dismantle transnational criminal networks involved in human trafficking, cybercrime, drug trafficking, money laundering and arms smuggling.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said commitments made during the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) would translate into coordinated enforcement operations and stronger intelligence-sharing among regional law enforcement agencies.

“The commitments made at the AMMTC will be translated into intensified intelligence-sharing, coordinated operations, and stronger enforcement against trafficking, cybercrime, illegal drugs, and other transnational threats. Our focus is to ensure that regional agreements produce measurable results on the ground and greater security for our communities,” Nartatez said.

The Philippines hosted the AMMTC and related meetings from 19 to 21 October as ASEAN chair, with Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla leading discussions on strengthening regional cooperation against cross-border criminal activities.

The meetings also included consultations with China, Japan and South Korea on combating online child sexual abuse and exploitation, particularly through digital platforms and artificial intelligence, as well as improving emergency preparedness and disaster response.

Nartatez said criminal syndicates increasingly exploit technology and jurisdictional gaps to evade authorities, underscoring the need for faster intelligence exchanges and improved investigative capabilities.

“Criminal networks are evolving rapidly, and the PNP must evolve faster. We are strengthening our digital investigative capabilities, enhancing intelligence fusion, and investing in technology and specialized training to ensure we remain ahead of organized transnational crime groups,” he said.

The PNP chief said the police force would strengthen specialized training and invest in technology to improve its ability to track fugitives and disrupt organized criminal networks.