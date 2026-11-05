A closure notice dated 31 October 2026 is posted at Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor City, Cavite, amid an investigation into complaints following the discovery of 29 animal remains dumped in Bulacan.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is preparing at least six criminal charges against the operators behind the controversial Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium (AJ Paws) in Bacoor, Cavite.

During a press conference on Thursday, 5 November, NBI Director Melvin Matibag detailed the ongoing investigation following the gruesome discovery of 29 dead pets abandoned in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

According to the NBI, initial findings revealed a network involving a separate Bulacan facility tasked with delivering cremation supplies. However, due to delivery complications, the cremation responsibility was reportedly passed along.

"Since hindi nila nadeliver, ginawa silang responsible to cremate it. And nangyayari ngayon, wala nang bumabalik na abo, ang gumagawa na ng pagbibigay ng abo is yung sa Ahjay (Since they failed to deliver it, they were made responsible to cremate it. And what’s happening now is that no ashes are being returned; the ones handling the release of the ashes are the people from Ahjay)," Matibag explained.

Authorities are also looking into how AJ Paws managed to operate despite allegedly lacking the proper facilities and equipment required for legal pet cremation.

To prevent the suspects from fleeing the country, the NBI is seeking the issuance of an Immigration Look-Out Bulletin Order (ILBO).

Matibag noted that the initial six charges are being finalized based on the formal complaints lodged by the first wave of affected pet owners who have come forward to the agency.