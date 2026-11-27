Sun Life Philippines has secured three consecutive Insurance Product Innovation of the Year awards at the Insurance Asia Awards, highlighting its efforts to develop financial solutions that address the evolving needs of Filipinos.

Sun Peso Maximizer received the award in 2024, followed by Sun Life Secure Income in 2025 and Sun Life EasyLink Protect in 2026.

The three products cater to different financial priorities, ranging from wealth preservation and guaranteed income to life insurance protection and potential investment growth.

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Growing and preserving wealth

Sun Peso Maximizer was developed for clients seeking to grow and preserve their wealth while maintaining life insurance protection.

Since its launch, more than 10,000 policies have been sold across 19 tranches, according to the company. Its recognition in 2024 marked the beginning of Sun Life Philippines’ three-year winning streak.

Providing financial certainty

Sun Life Secure Income, which received the award in 2025, combines financial protection with a guaranteed stream of income.

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As of 30 September 2026, the product had recorded more than 31,000 settled policies, generating over P4.5 billion in total premiums and making it one of the insurer’s bestselling offerings.

Making insurance more accessible

Sun Life EasyLink Protect continued the company’s winning streak in 2026, combining life insurance protection and potential investment growth in a simplified plan.

As of October 2026, more than 12,000 policies had been sold.

The product’s guaranteed-issue design also seeks to address barriers to obtaining life insurance, including medical underwriting requirements. It does not require a medical examination, providing a more straightforward way for clients to secure long-term financial protection.

Client-driven innovation

While the three products address different financial needs, Sun Life said its approach to innovation remains anchored in understanding clients’ changing priorities and aspirations.

“For us, innovation starts with understanding what our Clients value and what they want to achieve. Their goals continue to evolve, and our role is to keep finding relevant ways to help them protect what matters, build their financial security, and pursue their aspirations with confidence,” said Daureen Andal, chief product solutions officer of Sun Life Philippines.

Sun Life said it remains committed to developing financial products that address the changing protection, income and investment needs of Filipinos.

The international financial services company reported total assets under management of C$1.70 trillion as of 30 June 2026.

More information about its products and services is available at www.sunlife.com.ph⁠.

Alternative headlines

Sun Life clinches third straight insurance innovation award

Sun Life earns three consecutive awards for product innovation

Sun Life’s three-year winning streak reflects evolving financial needs

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Sun Life drives insurance innovation with client-focused products

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Sun Life Philippines marks three consecutive Insurance Asia Awards for product innovation, highlighting solutions for wealth growth, guaranteed income and financial protection.