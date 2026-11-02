NBI probes Bulacan pet crematorium over alleged failure to cremate animals

A closure notice dated 31 October 2026 is posted at Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor City, Cavite, amid an investigation into complaints following the discovery of 29 animal remains dumped in Bulacan.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is investigating a pet crematorium based in Bacoor, Cavite, over allegations that it failed to cremate animals entrusted to it by their owners.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Monday, 2 November, that he had ordered several divisions of the bureau to investigate Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium.

The directive followed the discovery of 29 animal remains — 26 dogs and three cats — in a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, and complaints from pet owners who paid for cremation services.

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The investigation will be led by the NBI's Environmental Crimes Division (EnCD), with support from the bureau's regional offices in CALABARZON and Central Luzon.

“Sisiguruhin ng NBI na ang usaping ito ay maiimbestigahan nang masusi at ang mga karampatang kaso ay isasampa na naayon sa ebidensya,” Matibag said.

(The NBI will ensure that this matter is thoroughly investigated and that appropriate charges will be filed based on the evidence.)

“We will pursue a scientific and evidence-based approach, including forensic examination where necessary, to determine whether the remains recovered correspond to pets entrusted to the facility and whether the ashes returned to owners can be authenticated,” he added.

Matibag said the crematorium could face estafa charges for allegedly collecting payments for services that were not performed.

He urged affected pet owners to submit their receipts and cremation certificates to the bureau.

“Hindi lang ito failure of service — ito ay grave betrayal of public trust,” Matibag said.

(This is not just a failure of service — it is a grave betrayal of public trust.)

As a pet owner himself, Matibag said he understands what the affected owners are going through.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na ang tiwalang binigay, kasama ang perang pinaghirapan, ng bawat pet owners ay sinuklian ng panloloko,” he said.

(It is unacceptable that the trust and hard-earned money of pet owners were repaid with deception.)

“Sa halip na maayos na cremation ay tinapon na parang basura,” he added.

(Instead of proper cremation, the pets were thrown away like garbage.)