Photo courtesy of Sen. Bong Go official website.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has called for increased funding for the National Academy of Sports (NAS) to improve its facilities and support the academic and athletic development of young Filipino student-athletes.

During Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed 2027 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, questioned the absence of capital outlay in the academy’s proposed budget.

“Bakit po walang capital outlay? Wala na ho bang proyekto na kinakailangan na maitayo sa NAS sa ngayon or para mas maayos na pag-aaral at training sa mga estudyante rito?” Go asked.

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Sen. Bam Aquino, the budget sponsor, clarified that P73 million in capital outlay for the academy was lodged under the proposed budget of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Aquino also disclosed that construction of the NAS dormitory was approximately 20 percent complete and had reached the civil works phase.

Go, an author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11470, which established the NAS, highlighted the institution’s role in enabling more than 200 student-athlete scholars to pursue their education alongside specialized athletic training.

He also underscored the importance of maximizing the use of sports facilities developed for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“I hope we could find ways to further support the National Academy of Sports and increase its budget for its facilities,” Go said.

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The senator also expressed support for the additional P200-million allocation for the Physical Fitness and School Sports Program, which Aquino confirmed would support the Palarong Pambansa.

Responding to Go’s appeal for increased sports funding, Aquino expressed openness to accommodating proposed amendments to the budget.