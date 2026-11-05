Additional sites containing more remains of deceased pets were discovered today at San Jose Del Monte Bulacan.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — The number of pet owners who have come forward to file complaints against Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium has reached 250, as police examine ashes returned to customers following the discovery of animal remains dumped in Bulacan.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co disclosed the updated figure on Wednesday, 4 November, as investigators continued gathering evidence on allegations that the establishment failed to cremate pets entrusted to it.

Ashes surrendered by complainants have been referred to the PNP Forensic Group in Cavite for examination. Co said the establishment’s owner had denied the allegations and should present his side to investigators.

The latest figure follows an earlier police tally of 130 complainants as of 6 p.m. on 2 November.

In that earlier report, complainants alleged that personnel collected their deceased pets and arranged a viewing but did not allow them to witness the actual cremation. They were instead told to return later to collect ashes represented as those of their animals.

The investigation began after the remains of 26 dogs and three cats were found dumped in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan. Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla subsequently ordered the establishment closed.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation is preparing subpoenas for individuals and records connected with the crematorium.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag discussed the move during a 3 November meeting with affected pet owners and animal welfare organizations. Investigators are examining possible estafa and environmental violations.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society said it had gathered 191 affidavits and submissions from pet owners. That figure represents submissions received by the organization and is separate from the police tally of complainants.