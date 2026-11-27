SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — Laguna is taking a more technology-driven approach to disaster management by integrating artificial intelligence, localized weather forecasting and real-time surveillance into its provincial emergency response operations.

With its own resident meteorologist, the provincial government aims to strengthen its capacity to anticipate weather-related threats and improve preparedness across its communities.

The initiative forms part of the first phase of the Provincial Command Center and Weather Forecasting System launched by Governor Sol Aragones on Friday, 27 November.

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Emergency response personnel can now monitor conditions in 12 municipalities through operational surveillance cameras connected to the provincial facility.

The areas currently covered are Liliw, Mabitac, Magdalena, Majayjay, Paete, Pagsanjan, Pakil, Pangil, Pila, Rizal, Siniloan and Santa Maria.

Twenty CCTV cameras are included in the initial rollout, with plans to extend surveillance coverage to all cities and municipalities in Laguna.

An Eagle Eye camera installed at the Santa Cruz Towers, AI-assisted monitoring technology and dedicated dispatch screens complement the system's surveillance capabilities.

Aragones said the provincial government expects to complete the command center's development within six months, with further technological upgrades scheduled under the project's second phase.

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Among the proposed enhancements are facial and vehicle license plate recognition capabilities, alongside the development of a mobile application dedicated to Laguna's weather forecasts.

The governor also recognized the efforts of Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Aldwin Cejo and his team in establishing the facility.