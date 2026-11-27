Laguna theme park to open daily from 7 December to 3 January

Enchanted Kingdom officially launches its Christmas celebration, “Pasko ng Saribuhay,” at its Spaceport Grounds in Santa Rosa, Laguna, on Friday, 27 November 2026.

Enchanted Kingdom officially ushered in the Christmas season on Friday, 27 November, with the unveiling of three holiday installations at its Spaceport Grounds.

Dubbed “Pasko ng Saribuhay: An Enchanted Christmas Event,” the celebration features an enhanced Eldar’s Evergreen Topiary, a Grand Parol and an immersive wish-granting sphere.

Special guest appearances and live performances complemented the launch, bringing together visitors for the opening of the theme park’s holiday festivities.

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Enchanted Kingdom also announced that it will operate daily from 7 December 2026 to 3 January 2027 to accommodate visitors throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The park will likewise open on Monday, 30 November, in observance of Bonifacio Day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From 7 to 23 December, the park will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while extended operating hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be implemented from 25 to 30 December.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the park will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while regular operating hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. will resume from 1 to 3 January.