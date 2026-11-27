Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday warned that efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution could be used to prevent the 2028 elections and avert a change in the country's leadership, claiming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had raised Charter change during a meeting with her and his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, in October 2023.

“I still believe that it's about the 2028 elections, whether there will be elections or there will be no elections,” Duterte said during a press briefing.

“It's about the change of leadership, if there will ever be a change of leadership,” she added.

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Duterte claimed Marcos personally brought up constitutional amendments during the October 2023 meeting, where she said the president and his sister exchanged words about the matter in her presence.

She clarified, however, that Charter change was not the reason she attended the meeting.

“I wasn't there for the charter change. I was there for the impeachment,” she said.

The vice president also claimed that two members of the House of Representatives were pushing for constitutional amendments, although she did not identify the lawmakers or specify which provisions they supposedly wanted to change.

“Merong isa diyan, dalawa, na mga congressman na nagtutulak,” she said, challenging reporters covering the House to look into the alleged efforts.

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Under the 1987 Constitution, the president serves a single six-year term and is barred from seeking reelection. The vice president also serves a six-year term and may seek one successive term.

The Constitution allows amendments or revisions to be proposed through Congress, a constitutional convention or a people's initiative. Any proposed changes must undergo the constitutionally prescribed process before taking effect.

Father's ICC trial

Apart from raising concerns over the 2028 elections, Duterte also questioned the fairness of the upcoming trial of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, before the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying she did not expect the tribunal to deliver a fair proceeding.

“We don't expect a fair trial from the ICC,” she said, describing the international court as a political organization.

The vice president also questioned the requirement for her 81-year-old father to attend court proceedings in person, arguing that lengthy hearings could make it difficult for him to concentrate and follow the proceedings.

“I don't think he can focus and give his time and attention, particularly his attention, to something for eight hours,” she said.

Duterte said her family had no complaints about her father's treatment at the ICC detention facility but hoped the tribunal would allow him to participate in the proceedings remotely.

The former president's case has remained a point of contention for the Duterte family, which has repeatedly questioned the ICC's jurisdiction and the circumstances surrounding his arrest and transfer to The Hague.

‘Resignation, that is out of the question’

Duterte also rejected calls for her to step down amid the impeachment proceedings against her, invoking the electoral mandate she received in the 2022 elections.

“Resignation, that is out of the question,” she said.

Asked whether her impeachment case and her father's ICC proceedings were connected, the vice president distinguished between the timing of the cases and the circumstances that led to their filing.

“I think the timing of the cases are coincidental. But the circumstances leading to the filing of the cases are not coincidental,” she said.

She cited allegations made against her shortly after she assumed office in July 2022, including statements by former Davao City death squad member Arturo Lascañas.

Duterte characterized these allegations as the beginning of what she considered a series of political attacks against her and her father.

She argued that resigning would betray the 32.2 million Filipinos who voted for her in the 2022 elections.