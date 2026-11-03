PNP urges Bacoor pet crematorium victims to file complaints

The PNP urges victims of the Bacoor pet crematorium controversy to file complaints and submit evidence as investigators probe the alleged dumping of 29 animal remains in Bulacan.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday urged pet owners who may have been victimized by a pet crematorium in Bacoor City, Cavite, to formally file complaints and submit evidence to authorities following the discovery of 29 dead dogs and cats allegedly dumped in a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said affected pet owners should come forward and assist investigators in establishing the alleged fraudulent transactions and identifying those responsible.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen law enforcement efforts against fraudulent activities.

“Any form of deception that exploits the trust of grieving pet owners is deeply concerning and must be addressed with the full force of the law. We will not tolerate acts that victimize the public and undermine the trust that should exist between service providers and the communities they serve,” Nartatez said.

He directed police units in Bulacan and Cavite to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and provide investigative assistance, particularly in identifying the individuals who allegedly transported and dumped the animal remains.

Authorities are considering possible estafa charges under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code against those responsible. Other possible complaints include syndicated estafa, violations of the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and the Consumer Act of the Philippines. Affected customers may also pursue civil claims for damages.

Meanwhile, Nartatez encouraged complainants to preserve and submit receipts, cremation certificates, transaction records, and other relevant documents that could help establish possible violations of the law.

Investigators are examining the establishment's business permits, equipment, CCTV footage, and procedures for handling pets entrusted to the facility. Forensic examinations will also be conducted to determine whether the recovered remains belonged to animals brought to the crematorium and whether the ashes returned to their owners were authentic.

He also directed concerned police offices to work with barangay officials and local government units in securing and reviewing available closed-circuit television footage along the suspected route of the white van reportedly used in the dumping.

“Fraud is not measured solely by the amount of money taken, but also by the damage inflicted on the people whose trust has been betrayed. The PNP will support efforts to establish accountability and ensure that all evidence of possible criminal wrongdoing is properly investigated,” he said.