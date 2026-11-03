IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced that the Department of Education has secured over 172,000 Apple MacBook Neo laptops with a historic five-year warranty for public school teachers and staff. Angara emphasized that this milestone aims to equip educators with world-class tools and robust training to help them focus on teaching.

Public school teachers and administrative personnel will receive 172,654 MacBook Neo laptops beginning November, following the Department of Education's latest procurement of computer equipment.

The procurement is part of the agency's computerization program, which has so far covered 231,725 laptops for teachers nationwide, including 169,008 MacBook Neo units and 62,717 Windows-based laptops.

“For the longest time, our teachers have carried the heavy personal burden of buying their own laptops or maintaining outdated equipment just to keep up with lesson plans,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Angara said the procurement was intended to address the equipment needs of public school teachers, who have had to rely on personal or outdated devices for their work.

Apple chief executive officer John Ternus confirmed the deal during the company's fourth-quarter 2026 financial results conference call, describing it as the company's biggest education deal for Mac.

“As one example, we recently secured our biggest education deal ever for Mac, with the Department of Education in the Philippines. They’re going to deploy 170,000 MacBook Neos to teachers and staff,” Ternus said.

DepEd said it secured the MacBook Neo units for approximately P43,000 each, about P6,900 below the laptop's P49,900 suggested retail price for the 256GB base model.

The procurement also includes a five-year warranty, compared with the standard one-year retail warranty, as well as delivery, logistics and professional development for recipients.

Of the 172,654 MacBook Neo units, 169,008 are allocated for teachers while 3,646 are intended for administrative officers.

DepEd is also working with Apple on GuroXL, a training program that will include pathways toward Apple Teacher certification and technology leadership credentials, in coordination with the National Educators Academy of the Philippines.