Vice President Sara Duterte's lawyers say their witnesses are meant to challenge the basis of the prosecution's unexplained-wealth allegations, not necessarily rebut each financial finding individually.

Atty. Justin Gular, deputy spokesperson of Duterte's defense team, said the lawyers had presented evidence to challenge specific facts and conclusions raised by the prosecution, rejecting criticism that they were relying on technicalities instead of directly addressing the allegations.

“In litigation, there's never really one evidence that will directly address a contrary evidence. You have to be able to present certain evidences to challenge a certain fact or a certain conclusion,” Gular said in a radio interview.

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Gular defended the presentation of government officials to establish the legitimacy of Cale88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

He said the defense sought to counter allegations that Cale88 was merely a shell company, which he described as one of the premises underlying the accusations against Carpio.

“We're targeting the premises where the allegations are based on,” he said.

Prosecutors, however, have questioned the relevance of establishing Cale88's corporate registration when the central issue is whether its reported earnings could explain the financial inflows attributed to the company.

Gular said the defense would present another witness to address questions about Cale88's non-availment of tax incentives, including zero-rated value-added tax treatment.

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He said government witnesses could only testify on matters within their official functions and records.

“Hindi naman po kasi lahat ng witness nating ibibigay diyan, masasagot lahat,” he said.

The defense also defended the testimony of Atty. Rainer Dela Fuente, a former Anti-Money Laundering Council investigator, whom prosecutors questioned over his qualifications and the relevance of his testimony.

Gular said Dela Fuente was presented primarily to discuss the confidentiality of AMLC records and whether third parties could properly access them, rather than to directly disprove the financial findings of the prosecution's forensic expert, Atty. Alexander Cabrera.

“While we understand that the impeachment court can, in fact, subpoena certain AMLC documents, the question that we wanted the senator judges at least to consider is really whether it was proper for a third person to have access,” he said.

Gular also rejected suggestions that Dela Fuente's admission that an extensive financial report could be prepared within two weeks undermined the defense's position, saying that was not the purpose of his testimony.

The defense lawyer likewise declined to confirm whether Duterte or Carpio would testify, saying their possible appearance remained a matter of strategy.