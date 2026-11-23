IN PHOTOS | To counter the threats of Super El Niño and protect learner nutrition, the Department of Education is intensifying its Gulayan sa Paaralan Program across public schools nationwide. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the enhanced initiative focuses on climate-resilient farming, drought-tolerant crops, and modern hydroponics systems to ensure a supply of fresh produce for the School-Based Feeding Program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is facing infrastructure gaps in its efforts to strengthen the school feeding program, with not all public schools equipped to prepare and serve hot meals to learners, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said Monday.

Angara acknowledged that some schools lack access to central kitchens and canteens, posing a challenge as the government seeks to expand feeding coverage under proposed amendments to the National Children's Nutrition Act.

"Not all schools have hot meals, not all schools have access to central kitchens and canteens," Angara told reporters in an ambush interview during the 2nd Southeast Asia Regional School Meals Coalition Summit in Manila.

Dr. Miguel Angelo Mantaring, of DepEd Bureau of Learner Support Services told the House committee on Poverty Alleviation in January that 96 central kitchens were serving 34 schools division offices, with the department targeting 219 kitchens nationwide.

The department had also identified ₱1 billion in capital outlay for kitchen facilities and food transport services.

The challenges are particularly evident in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), where hunger is among the factors contributing to student dropouts, according to Naguib Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

"Nagco-contribute sa drop-out rate na mataas sa mga estudyante sa BARMM 'yung kawalan ng pagkain," Sinarimbo said, explaining that providing meals in schools could encourage more children to attend classes.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM government plans to increase its feeding budget to more than P200 million next year, allowing the program to reach around 34,000 learners.

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He said, however, that expanding the number of beneficiaries must be accompanied by improvements in how meals are delivered.

For Regis Chapman, World Food Programme representative in the Philippines, said implementation at the school level would be crucial to the success of expanded feeding programs.

He said the proposed shift toward universal school feeding would require stronger coordination among the national government, local government units and other partners.

Chapman also cited the need to connect school meal procurement with local agriculture, allowing government programs to source food from smallholder farmers and fisherfolk.

"It's not just about feeding a child, but it's also how do you inject those procurement resources into local communities by buying the food from smallholder farmers," Chapman said.