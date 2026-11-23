IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso signed a ₱3.3 billion agreement to reconstruct the historic Jose P. Rizal Elementary School in Tondo into a modern educational facility. Following the ceremony, officials also distributed 2,571 new laptops to Manila public school teachers as part of DepEd’s nationwide computerization program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will spend ₱723.2 million to help rebuild Jose P. Rizal Elementary School in Tondo, Manila, including the construction of new classrooms and rehabilitation of a century-old heritage building, as part of a ₱3.307-billion school modernization project with the city government.

The project seeks to address deteriorating school infrastructure, with two buildings on the campus already condemned, three others more than 62 years old, and another showing structural deterioration, according to DepEd.

Under the agreement signed Monday, DepEd will allocate ₱660 million for the first phase of a six-storey school building, which will have 83 classrooms, and ₱63.2 million for the structural rehabilitation and preservation of the school's 109-year-old Gabaldon building.

The Manila City government will shoulder the remaining ₱2.584 billion, including the ₱2.022-billion construction of a 10-storey school building and its ₱562-million share in the six-storey structure.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the partnership with local governments was necessary to address school infrastructure needs that the national agency could not meet on its own.

“Alam nating hindi kayang tugunan ng DepEd lamang ang lahat ng pangangailangan ng ating mga paaralan. Kailangan natin ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na handang makiisa, maglaan ng resources, at kumilos kasama natin,” Angara said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, in an ambush interview after the signing, said the replacement buildings would provide additional classroom capacity as the city's population grows over the next 10 to 15 years.

He said the new facilities would also include a gymnasium, auditorium, function hall and library, amenities he noted were commonly available in private schools.

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Moreno said the historic Gabaldon structure would be preserved and retrofitted rather than demolished.

“We give value to the Gabaldon Building, a very historical piece of architecture. It will be maintained and retrofitted,” he said.

The project is expected to address the school's double-shift class schedules and deteriorating sanitation facilities. The campus currently serves 3,722 learners and 159 school personnel.