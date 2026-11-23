Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong on Monday, 23 November 2026, denied making statements that the Duterte family was no longer welcome in Mindanao, denouncing social media posts attributing the remarks to him as fabricated.

Adiong, spokesperson for the House prosecution panel in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, questioned the timing of the posts amid the continuing proceedings before the Senate impeachment court.

“The circulation of this fabricated content is a deliberate and malicious attempt to divert public attention from the failure of the defense to properly defend the case of the Vice President before the court in the ongoing impeachment proceedings,” Adiong stated.

“While the nation seeks the truth through a formal impeachment trial, the volume of lies, false attributions, and manufactured narratives being spread outside the courtroom is deeply worrisome,” he added.

The lawmaker warned that misleading information could confuse the public and distract from the evidence and legal arguments presented during the impeachment proceedings.

He said the circulating claims risked shifting attention away from the constitutional process and toward unverified narratives on social media.

“I urge everyone to be discerning and to reject unverified content that only seeks to sow division. The proceedings before the court, and the facts that will be established there, must remain the basis of public judgment,” Adiong said.

Adiong also expressed concern over what he described as an increase in misleading online content as the Senate approaches a decision on whether to convict or acquit Duterte.

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The vice president's impeachment trial is scheduled to resume on 1 December 2026 after a break to allow senators to deliberate on the proposed P7.2 trillion national budget for 2027.