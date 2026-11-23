The Philippines extends its 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals until 15 January 2028 to boost tourism and economic activity.

The 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals will be extended for another year, until 15 January 2028, following a reported influx of tourists from China, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Monday.

The move aims to attract more tourists from China and stimulate economic growth, after the visa-free policy reportedly brought approximately 400,000 Chinese nationals to the Philippines in less than a year since its launch in January.

In 2025, China also ranked sixth among the Philippines’ major sources of foreign tourists, with 262,144 arrivals recorded since January of that year.

“The extension is in line with the President's directive to boost international tourist arrivals and investments in the Philippines, while maintaining existing immigration and national security safeguards,” the DFA said.

The announcement came days after the 33rd APEC Summit, which was hosted by China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the meeting was expected to generate ₱41.1 billion in investments from China to the Philippines, with the potential to create more than 7,000 jobs.

The investment pledge came amid lingering tensions between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea, which recently escalated after Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan made controversial remarks about China’s ability to “easily win” a conflict, which Manila considered threatening.

The visa exemption also comes at a critical time, as the Philippines faces a significant decline in foreign direct investment.

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Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that net foreign direct investment inflows fell 18.6% to $4.8 billion in the first eight months of the year, from $5.9 billion a year earlier.

Under the extended visa policy, Chinese nationals may stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days, exclusively for tourism or business purposes.

The privilege remains non-extendable and cannot be converted to any other Philippine visa category.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport are the only authorized entry points for travelers availing of the visa-free privilege.

Eligible travelers must hold a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay, present confirmed hotel accommodation or a booking, and possess a return or onward ticket.