Land Transportation Office personnel man an Undas assistance desk along the South Luzon Expressway in Calamba, Laguna, as part of Oplan Byaheng Ayos–Undas 2026.

The Land Transportation Office is conducting roadworthiness inspections on public buses at its South Luzon Expressway northbound deployment area as part of “Oplan Byaheng Ayos–Undas 2026.”

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao visited the deployment area to assess traffic conditions and check the implementation of safety measures for holiday travelers, according to an agency statement.

Personnel are inspecting buses to ensure they are fit for travel and distributing information materials on road safety and traffic laws.

The agency said its deployed personnel are also available to assist passengers and respond to travelers’ concerns during the Undas observance.