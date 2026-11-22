Police warn against fraudulent online “sanla-tira” offers as a 23-year-old woman loses her money in a housing transaction.

Two women accused of involvement in a ₱250,000 “sanla-tira” property scam undergo police processing following their arrest in Taguig City on 18 November 2026. The suspects face a possible estafa complaint. (Photo courtesy of PNP)

TAGUIG CITY — Two women were arrested for allegedly defrauding a 23-year-old woman of ₱250,000 through a fraudulent “sanla-tira” housing arrangement advertised on social media, police reported.

The suspects, aged 52 and 48, were apprehended on 18 November in Barangay Hagonoy after the complainant discovered that the residential unit offered to her in Acacia Estate, Barangay Ususan, did not belong to the individuals who received her payment.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the victim entered into the transaction believing she could occupy the property under the agreed arrangement.

However, when she attempted to take possession of the unit, she discovered that the suspects neither owned the property nor had legal authority to offer it.

The complainant sought assistance from barangay authorities, leading to the identification and apprehension of the two women.

The suspects were subsequently turned over to the Taguig City Police Station, where they underwent medical examination and were referred to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.

Police said the suspects face a possible complaint for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. warned the public against entering into property transactions based solely on advertisements or assurances made through social media.

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“Ang pagbili o pagkuha ng matitirhan ay isang malaking desisyon, at kadalasan, pinaghirapan ang perang inilalabas dito,” Nartatez said.

He urged prospective occupants and property buyers to establish the identity of the legitimate owner, verify the authority of anyone offering a property, and examine supporting documents before releasing payment.