LTO deploys road safety teams in Ilocos for Undas

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 1 has deployed road safety personnel across the Ilocos Region to assist motorists and commuters and enforce traffic regulations during the expected increase in travel for Undas 2026.

The deployment was launched on October 23 at the LTO Regional Office 1 in Barangay Sevilla, San Fernando City, La Union, as part of the Department of Transportation’s Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2026, which will run until November 4.

The operation aims to improve road safety, monitor traffic conditions and provide assistance to travelers visiting cemeteries and returning to their home provinces for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Personnel from the Regional Law Enforcement Section will be assigned to strategic locations across the region to conduct roadside inspections, anti-colorum operations and checks on vehicle roadworthiness, registration and drivers’ licenses.

The agency will also conduct information and education campaigns at transport terminals and public areas to remind motorists and passengers to follow traffic rules and practice responsible and defensive driving.

During the send-off ceremony, LTO Region 1 Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Z. Martinez formally declared the deployment of personnel, emphasizing the need for prompt and dedicated assistance to the traveling public.

Assistant Regional Director Engr. Eric C. Suriben subsequently signaled the teams to proceed to their assigned areas and carry out their duties with commitment and professionalism.

The deployment is being conducted under the leadership of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez and LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao.

The LTO said the initiative is intended to help prevent road crashes, improve compliance with traffic regulations and protect travelers throughout the Undas period.