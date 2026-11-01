Lead public prosecutor and Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said that the trial proper of the ongoing impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte could be over by November if the latter’s defense lawyers utilizes 10 full trial days to present their evidence.

While the Duterte camp has yet to disclose the amount of days that they would need to present their case on Article II of the proceedings, Luistro said that it was their expectation that their opposing counsel would not consume their previously requested 30 trial dates.

“It is possible that this could be finished before the end of November,” she said. “They would be asking for 10 trial days, and these are all full days.”

The lawmaker explained that the anticipated number of trial days was drawn from the reduced number of articles that Duterte’s lawyers would have to address given the prosecution panel’s earlier decision to drop three out of its four Articles of Impeachment.

The only article that prosecutors retained was their case on the alleged unexplained wealth drawn from the accounts and assets of the Vice President and her husband, Atty. Manases “Mans” Carpio from 2022 to 2025.

Financial forensic expert Atty. Alexander Cabrera presented during the proceedings findings that the Duterte and Carpio couple had at least P817.8 million in hidden wealth based on a review of their financial accounts and business interests.

Despite criticisms of their move, prosecutors maintained that dropping the three articles formed part of their “legal strategy” and an effort to expedite the proceedings.

It is worth noting that the Senate impeachment court had approved the withdrawal in a decision promulgated on 13 October, also indicating that sub judice restrictions on Articles I, III, and IV were lifted.

Even with her initial prediction, Luistro said that the impeachment proceedings could still extend into December if more time was required for the presentation of documents and witnesses.

The lawmaker would appeal for the conclusion of the trial before Christmas so that the public could “move on” from the issue.

“But at any rate, we are all hoping and praying that the impeachment trial would end before Christmas so that we can have closure, and we can all move on,” she said.