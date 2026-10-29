As she prepares to represent the Philippines at Miss International 2026, beauty queen Katrina Anne Johnson has expressed her support for the pageant's decision to remove the swimsuit competition from its coronation night, describing the move as a positive step toward a more inclusive and culturally sensitive competition.

During her send-off press conference, the reigning Binibining Pilipinas International shared her perspective on the controversial change, emphasizing that beauty pageants can continue promoting health, fitness, and confidence without necessarily requiring candidates to appear in swimsuits.

For Katrina, the decision reflects the willingness of international pageant organizations to reconsider long-standing traditions while adapting to changing perspectives on women's empowerment.

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“I think it’s an example of how pageantry is evolving because they’re willing to take something that is considered a pillar of a pageant and replace it with something else,” she explained.

The Filipina beauty queen pointed out that swimsuit competitions were originally associated with promoting physical fitness and healthy living rather than simply evaluating women's bodies.

“I think we need to circle back to why it was first established in the first place. It was more so to promote health. It was that active aspect, not so much to objectify women.”

However, Katrina clarified that removing the swimsuit segment does not mean candidates should become less conscious of their physical well-being.

“When it comes to the removal of the swimsuit competition, it’s definitely not that I’m happy because it means I get to slack off and not take care of my health. That’s something that still needs to continue if you’re trying to strive to be a role model to young girls and people across the world. With my background, health is something I prioritize above everything else.”

She also acknowledged that candidates come from different cultural backgrounds, where appearing publicly in swimsuits may not always be comfortable or socially acceptable.

“They are being mindful that there are certain cultures and certain women that aren’t necessarily comfortable walking around in their swimsuit and having that be subject online.”

According to Katrina, introducing an alternative segment that continues to encourage a healthy lifestyle while respecting individual comfort levels is a welcome development.

“The fact that they’re willing to replace that with something that’s a little bit more friendly but still advocates for a healthy lifestyle and taking care of yourself, I think is perfectly fine.”

Meanwhile, Katrina's upcoming international campaign has received encouraging support from her fellow Binibining Pilipinas titleholders, including beauty queens from different batches who are rallying behind her quest for the country's seventh Miss International crown.

The Philippines has already produced six Miss International winners: Gemma Cruz in 1964, Aurora Pijuan in 1970, Melanie Marquez in 1979, Precious Lara Quigaman in 2005, Bea Rose Santiago in 2013, and Kylie Verzosa in 2016.

A victory for Katrina would end the country's decade-long wait for another crown in the prestigious international competition.

As she prepares to compete against delegates from around the world, Katrina hopes to showcase not only Filipino beauty and elegance but also the intelligence, discipline, and cultural awareness expected of a modern international beauty queen.