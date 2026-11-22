Actress Janine Gutierrez continues to discover new dimensions of her craft as she reflects on her personal growth, the challenges of portraying complex characters, and the rewarding experience of starring in the Netflix mystery-thriller series Balaraw.

During her guest appearance on Star Magic Spotlight, Janine opened up about how her experiences in the entertainment industry have helped her become more confident, adventurous, and willing to push herself beyond her comfort zone.

Playing Sabina in Balaraw presented an opportunity for the actress to explore a different kind of storytelling, including physically demanding sequences that required considerable preparation and determination.

Among the most memorable moments of filming was an underwater scene that tested her endurance and ability to remain focused while submerged.

Janine revealed that the sequence was filmed without computer-generated imagery, requiring her to perform the scene herself while holding her breath.

“Hindi ’yon CGI, nandoon ako, hindi ako humihinga,” she recalled.

The experience demonstrated the physical demands involved in bringing her character to life and her willingness to take on challenging scenes to achieve a convincing performance.

Beyond the demanding production, Janine expressed her appreciation for the enthusiastic response to Balaraw, particularly its success in reaching viewers outside the Philippines.

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The series’ appearance at the top of Netflix’s Philippine television rankings was especially meaningful to the actress, who was delighted that audiences from different parts of the world could discover the project.

“Sobrang grateful ako sa lahat ng nakapanood kasi thank you talaga kasi streaming siya not just in the Philippines pero worldwide,” she shared.

Although the series explores suspenseful and mysterious situations, Janine encouraged viewers to give it a chance even if they are not particularly fond of frightening stories.

“It’s a mystery thriller, so kung matatakutin kayo, kaya n’yo ’to,” she assured.

Finding confidence through experience

Apart from discussing her latest project, Janine reflected on how her perspective toward acting has evolved since she first entered show business.

She admitted that she used to be particularly conscious of her words and how others might interpret them. However, years of professional experience have helped her become more comfortable expressing herself.

“Nung naging artista ako, lagi talaga akong maingat sa kung anong sasabihin ko, pero ngayon, I’m happy, wala naman akong kailangang ikatakot pala,” she said.

Her realization reflects a growing sense of self-assurance as she continues navigating an industry where public perception and criticism often accompany an artist’s career.

For Janine, maturity has brought a greater appreciation of her own abilities and the freedom to embrace opportunities without allowing unnecessary fears to hold her back.

She also acknowledged how encouraging it feels when viewers recognize the effort and preparation behind her performances.

“Pag napupuna yung ginawa ko sa isang eksena in a good way, it really makes me happy na na-appreciate nila yung effort at naantig sila sa eksena,” she shared.

Knowing that her work has made an emotional connection with audiences gives her additional motivation to improve and deliver more meaningful performances.

Dreaming of more challenging roles

Despite her accomplishments, Janine remains eager to explore unfamiliar territory as an actress.

Rather than limiting herself to familiar characters or a particular genre, she hopes to continue accepting projects that will allow her to experiment with different personalities, narratives, and acting styles.

“Yun talaga yung dream ko eh, yung iba’t ibang klaseng project, iba’t ibang kwento at iba’t ibang role,” she emphasized.

Her experience in Balaraw has become another important chapter in that journey, reminding her that artistic growth often comes from accepting challenges and embracing situations that initially seem intimidating.

As she looks toward future opportunities, Janine remains enthusiastic about discovering stories that will test her abilities and allow her to connect with audiences in new ways.

For the actress, success is not simply about the popularity of a project or the recognition that comes with it.

It is also about becoming a more versatile performer, finding fulfillment in the creative process, and knowing that every character she portrays contributes to her continuing evolution as an artist.