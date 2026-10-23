Katrina Johnson gears up for Miss International 2026

A dream years in the making has finally become a reality for beauty queen Katrina Anne Johnson as she proudly embraces her role as Miss International Philippines 2026.

Filled with excitement and gratitude, Katrina recently unveiled her official photos as the country's representative to the prestigious Miss International pageant, expressing how surreal it feels to finally wear the Philippine sash.

In a heartfelt social media post, the beauty queen described the opportunity as one of the most meaningful milestones of her life.

“The greatest honor of my life begins here,” Katrina declared.

For the Filipina beauty, representing the Philippines on the international stage is more than a pageant assignment. It is the fulfillment of an ambition she has carried since she was a teenager.

“I still can’t quite believe I’m finally saying this, (18 year old Katrina would be fangirling so hard right now), but here are my official photos as your Miss International Philippines 2026,” she wrote.

Katrina also expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Binibining Pilipinas organization for believing in her potential and supporting her aspirations.

“To my Binibining Pilipinas family, thank you for embracing me with so much love, for never making me feel that my dreams/goals were too ambitious, and for trusting me with the privilege of finally living out my biggest dream of all,” she shared.

Her message reflected the emotional significance of reaching a milestone that once seemed like a distant dream.

As she prepares for the international competition in Japan, Katrina is determined to showcase not only her beauty and confidence but also the values, culture, and stories that define Filipino identity.

She thanked the Miss International Organization for giving her the opportunity to represent the country in a competition that recognizes women's intelligence, compassion, and contributions to society.

“To the MISS INTERNATIONAL Organization, thank you for the incredible opportunity to represent my beloved Philippines in a pageant that celebrates women for their minds, their hearts, and the difference they can make in the world,” she said.

Beyond competing for the crown, Katrina is particularly excited about meeting fellow candidates from different countries and introducing them to the Philippines through her personal experiences.

“I can’t wait to meet my Miss International sisters, but most of all, I look forward to bringing a little piece of home to Japan and sharing the stories of the people and communities that make me proud to be Filipina,” she added.

Her statement underscored her desire to use the international platform to celebrate Filipino heritage and highlight the people and communities that have helped shape her journey.

Katrina also hopes that her participation will inspire other young Filipinas to pursue their dreams, regardless of how ambitious those aspirations may seem.

As anticipation builds for the Miss International 2026 competition, the Philippine representative is approaching the experience with gratitude, determination, and a strong sense of national pride.

“What began as a dream of mine, I hope will become a journey that brings pride to all of us,” she concluded.